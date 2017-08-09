A year in ozone over the South Pole

Video

This video tracks the behaviour of the ozone layer over Antarctica across all of 2016.

It shows clearly the annual “hole” that appears above the South Pole in the austral springtime (September/October), and which last year grew to about 23 million sq km (9 million sq miles) in its maximum extent.

The visualisation comes from a model run by Europe's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

It is based on the data from orbiting sensors, including those operated by Eumetsat - the pan-European organisation that gathers observations from space for use by national weather agencies.