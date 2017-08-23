Video
Invasive rhododendrons damage woodland environment
Rhododendrons can do serious long-term environmental damage to woodlands, but are not poisoning the soil as previously suspected, a new study conducted by Aberdeen University and Scottish Natural Heritage has concluded.
Dr Ruth Mitchell, plant ecologist and co-author of the study, told Radio 4's World at One Edward Stourton that woodlands have still not recovered their natural state despite the removal of the flowers more than 30 years ago.
