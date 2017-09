Video

The Bloodhound supersonic car has been fired up for the first time - and worked a treat.

Engineers turned over the vehicle's Eurofighter jet engine in a "tie-down" test at Cornwall's Newquay airfield on Friday.

It worked flawlessly, sending a big orange flame out of the rear nozzle.

The intention is for the car to begin some "slow-speed" running - about 200mph (320km/h) - at the end of next month.