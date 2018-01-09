Warmer seas 'turning turtles female'
Green sea turtles' gender is temperature dependent and warmer seas are turning too many of them female, according to a study.

Research - carried out on a group of 200,000 turtles in the northern Great Barrier Reef - found this poses a threat to the population of the endangered reptile.

The study was carried out by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, California State University and Worldwide Fund for Nature Australia.

