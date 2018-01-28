Could causing an avalanche save your life?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The technology which starts avalanches
Avalanche threats cut off the Swiss ski resort, Zermatt, twice in 2018.
But technology is helping to make ski slopes safer for the public.
Listen to Newshour on the BBC iPlayer.
-
28 Jan 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window