Killer whale says 'hello'
A killer whale that can mimic words such as "hello" and "bye bye" is thought to be the first of its kind to copy human speech.

The female learned to "speak" a handful of human words by copying a trainer at a marine park in France.

The animal's repertoire includes the name "Amy" and "one, two, three".