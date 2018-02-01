Collar cams reveal polar bear's-eye view

Video

High-tech tracking collars on nine female polar bears have measured the animals' efforts to find food on the diminishing Arctic ice.

In Spring of 2014, 2015, and 2016, Anthony Pagano, a researcher at the University of California Santa Cruz and his colleagues, set out to track the polar bears' hunting and survival during this critical season.

The results give a polar bear's-eye view of the Arctic, and an increasing struggle.