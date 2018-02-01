Media player
IceSat laser mission to target poles
Nasa's IceSat-2 spacecraft will use a laser to monitor changes in the ice-sheets that cover Antarctica and Greenland. It will also assess the thickness of sea-ice in the polar regions. Project scientist Thorsten Markus explained the mission to our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
01 Feb 2018
