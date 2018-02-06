Moment Falcon Heavy rocket blasts off

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy rocket blasts off
The world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy, launches successfully on its maiden flight.
-
06 Feb 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window