The barren desert preparing astronauts for life on Mars
It looks like something out of a sci-fi film.
But this is the desert where scientists and volunteers test pressure-simulating suits in the inhospitable conditions of the Oman desert to prepare for life on Mars.
10 Feb 2018
Science & Environment
