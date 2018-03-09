Media player
Five ways to break up with plastic
From boar hair toothbrushes to beeswax food wrap, here's how you can dump the disposable plastics.
Produced by Carla Gray. Filmed and edited by Jemma Cox.
09 Mar 2018
