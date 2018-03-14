Meet the Mauritius fruit bat
The fruit bat is the one remaining native mammal to Mauritius.

The Travel Show's Rajan Datar visits the islet of Ile aux Aigrettes which is playing host to a conservation project aiming to re-create the environment as it was five centuries ago before humans arrived.

One of the mammals thriving in the protected environment is the fruit bat which Rajan gets to meet.

