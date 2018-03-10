Newborn hope for endangered Congo gorillas
Video

Week-old baby western lowland gorilla in Congo

Rare footage of a baby western lowland gorilla was taken in Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, Congo.

The baby, born to mother Mekome, is thought to be a week old.

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered with only an estimated 100,000 left.

Footage courtesy of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

  • 10 Mar 2018
