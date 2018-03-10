Newborn hope for endangered Congo gorillas

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Week-old baby western lowland gorilla in Congo
Rare footage of a baby western lowland gorilla was taken in Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, Congo.
The baby, born to mother Mekome, is thought to be a week old.
Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered with only an estimated 100,000 left.
Footage courtesy of the Wildlife Conservation Society.
-
10 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-43357161/week-old-baby-western-lowland-gorilla-in-congoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window