A precious newborn...

Video

Rare footage of a baby western lowland gorilla was taken in Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, Congo.

The baby, born to mother Mekome, is thought to be a week old. Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered with only an estimated 100,000 individuals left.

Footage courtesy of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

