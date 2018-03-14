Stephen Hawking answers your questions
Professor Hawking takes questions from Today listeners

World renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.

On his 70th birthday we asked for questions from you, the listeners, to put to Professor Hawking.

The Today programme's science editor, Tom Feilden, was the question master...

  • 14 Mar 2018
