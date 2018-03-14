'A truly brilliant communicator'
Video

Professor Brian Cox on the legacy and wonder of Hawking's work

World renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.

Professor Brian Cox has called him a "truly brilliant communicator".

When asked on the Today programme if being in a wheelchair meant other scientists "cut him some slack", Professor Brian Cox said: 'No, absolutely not. His illness spurred him on to go further into physics.'

