Professor Brian Cox on the legacy and wonder of Hawking's work
World renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.
Professor Brian Cox has called him a "truly brilliant communicator".
When asked on the Today programme if being in a wheelchair meant other scientists "cut him some slack", Professor Brian Cox said: 'No, absolutely not. His illness spurred him on to go further into physics.'
14 Mar 2018
