Hawking's top three contributions to science

Fellow scientists have been paying tribute to Prof Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76.
Science educator Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock says Prof Hawking did a "multiplicity of things", but three in particular stand out.
14 Mar 2018
