Plastic particles found in bottled water

Video

Original research and reporting by the journalism organisation Orb Media. The full Orb Media report can be found at https://orbmedia.org

Tests on major brands of bottled water have found that nearly all of them contained tiny particles of plastic.

Research led by journalism organisation Orb Media discovered an average of 10 plastic particles per litre, each larger than the width of a human hair.

