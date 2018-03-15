Media player
Space harpoon test for orbital junk
Aerospace company Airbus is developing a large projectile to snare rogue or redundant satellites. This test shows the 2.2kg harpoon being fired into a target that is representative of the type material used to make spacecraft structures. The video has been slowed down. The real flight velocity is 25m per second.
15 Mar 2018
