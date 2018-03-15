Media player
Space harpoon to grab orbiting junk
Airbus is testing a big harpoon to snare rogue or redundant satellites and pull them out of the sky. Alastair Wayman is the engineer leading the project. He spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
15 Mar 2018
