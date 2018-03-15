Media player
The whales that ‘talk’ with accents
Sperm whale clans each have their own unique accent, expressed as a pattern of clicks. Dr Luke Rendell, a biologist at St Andrews University, UK, has been eavesdropping on sperm whales for the last two decades – and now he thinks he knows what they are saying.
Listen to CrowdScience: Do Animals Have Accents? to find out more.
15 Mar 2018
