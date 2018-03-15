The whales that ‘talk’ with accents
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The whales that ‘talk’ with accents

Sperm whale clans each have their own unique accent, expressed as a pattern of clicks. Dr Luke Rendell, a biologist at St Andrews University, UK, has been eavesdropping on sperm whales for the last two decades – and now he thinks he knows what they are saying.

Listen to CrowdScience: Do Animals Have Accents? to find out more.

  • 15 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Kiwi could be extinct in 50 years