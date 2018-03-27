Difficult to predict Tiangong re-entry
China's Tiangong-1 space lab is about to fall to Earth. It will be uncontrolled and therefore the location where it might re-enter the atmosphere is uncertain. The European Space Agency is leading efforts to track the descent. The head of its space debris office, Holger Krag, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 27 Mar 2018