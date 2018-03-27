China space lab tracked on radar
The scientists at Fraunhofer FHR in Wachtberg near Bonn, Germany, have been monitoring the Chinese space lab as it descends towards Earth. Tiangong-1 is set to burn up in the atmosphere. The data gathered by the scientists' TIRA (Tracking and Imaging Radar) system will help determine when precisely the module will come down.

