China space lab tracked on radar

China space lab Tiangong-1 tracked on radar
The scientists at Fraunhofer FHR in Wachtberg near Bonn, Germany, have been monitoring the Chinese space lab as it descends towards Earth. Tiangong-1 is set to burn up in the atmosphere. The data gathered by the scientists' TIRA (Tracking and Imaging Radar) system will help determine when precisely the module will come down.
27 Mar 2018
