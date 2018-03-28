Video
Tech to find ice-buried iron meteorites
The project to find Antarctica's "missing meteorites" is making excellent progress, say scientists. A group led from Manchester University is developing detection equipment it believes will discover a bounty of iron space objects buried in the polar ice. This survey gear has just come through a week of successful trials at the Ny-Ålesund research base on Svalbard in the Arctic. Dr Geoff Evatt spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
