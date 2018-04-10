Media player
Mission to Antarctica's Larsen ice shelves
An international expedition next year will try to reach the site of a major new iceberg. The Weddell Sea Expedition 2019 aims to study the Larsen C Ice Shelf and, if it gets the opportunity, to seek out the seafloor location of Ernest Shackleton's lost ship, Endurance. Expedition leader, Prof Julian Dowdeswell from the Scott Polar Research Institute, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
10 Apr 2018
