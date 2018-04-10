Media player
Clues to Larsen ice shelves' past
An expedition will go to the Larsen ice shelves in Antarctica next year to try understand their recent behaviour. Larsen A and Larsen B suffered catastrophic break-ups in 1995 and 2002, respectively. Will Larsen C now go the same way? Dr Christine Batchelor will be part of the expedition. She told our science correspondent Jonathan Amos what could be learnt by studying so-called "grounding lines".
Image: Suzie Grant/BAS
