Clues to Larsen ice shelves' past

Video

An expedition will go to the Larsen ice shelves in Antarctica next year to try understand their recent behaviour. Larsen A and Larsen B suffered catastrophic break-ups in 1995 and 2002, respectively. Will Larsen C now go the same way? Dr Christine Batchelor will be part of the expedition. She told our science correspondent Jonathan Amos what could be learnt by studying so-called "grounding lines".

Image: Suzie Grant/BAS