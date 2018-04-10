The seismic signal of Lionel Messi
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The seismology of Lionel Messi

When Lionel Messi scores another wonder strike, the city of Barcelona literally shakes. Scientists have a seismometer installed close to the Camp Nou stadium and it picks up the telltale vibrations every time the crowd celebrates a goal. There is a clear spike in the data as fans jump up and down. Jordi Díaz from the Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 10 Apr 2018