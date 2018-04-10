Global map of magnetism in Earth's rocks
Europe's Swarm mission has mapped the magnetism held in Earth's surface rocks. The map incorporates four years of Swarm measurements, data from a previous German spacecraft called Champ, and information gathered by aeroplanes and ships. Regional features as small as 90km across can be discerned.

