UK spacecraft watches moving vehicles

The Carbonite-2 spacecraft, built by Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) in Guildford, makes short video clips of the Earth's surface. The sequences have a resolution of one metre, which means the movement of cars, lorries, boats and planes is easily discerned. This example includes traffic and a small boat in Buenos Aires in Brazil; traffic in the coastal town of Puerto Antofagasta in Chile; and plane taxing on the runway at UAE's Dubai airport.