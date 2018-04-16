Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Listening to the 'sounds' of stars
Bill Chaplin is an astroseismologist from Birmingham University, UK. He is interested in the variations in the brightness of the stars that will be observed by Nasa's new space telescope, Tess. The variability is a consequence of resonances in the outer layers of the stars, and it allows the British professor to extract a lot of extra information.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window