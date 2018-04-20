Media player
Timelapse of ExoMars rover assembly
This timelapse movie records the assembly of a test version of Europe's ExoMars 2020 rover. The structural thermal model (STM) will be subjected to the sorts of conditions the real rover will experience when it launches to the Red Planet in 2020. The simulations are will prove the design of the vehicle.
