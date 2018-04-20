Getting ready to drive on Mars

Media player
ExoMars: Getting ready to drive on the Red Planet
Engineers have finished assembly of the test model for Europe's ExoMars rover mission. The Structural Thermal Model, as it's known, is used to prove the design. If the STM comes through a rigorous programme of checks, engineers will have confidence the "flight model" will work as planned. The STM is almost identical to the rover that will be put on the Red Planet in 2021. Airbus engineer Abbie Hutty gives us a guided tour.
