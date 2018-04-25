Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Billion star-mapper releases data
The Gaia observatory has released a second swathe of data as it assembles the most precise map of the sky. The European Space Agency telescope has now plotted the position and brightness of nearly 1.7 billion stars. It also has information on the distance, motion and colour of 1.3 billion of these objects. Leading Gaia scientist Prof Gerry Gilmore spoke with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window