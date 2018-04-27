Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pollution-tracker Sentinel-5P nears operational service
The EU's satellite pollution-tracker, Sentinel-5P, is nearing operational service. The mission, launched last October, is finishing its commissioning phase. The spacecraft's single instrument, Tropomi, is led scientifically by Pepijn Veefkind from the Dutch met office (KNMI). He spoke with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
27 Apr 2018
