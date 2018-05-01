Sensing a rocket's 'heartbeat'
The rumblings of a rocket on the launch pad picked up by instrumentation destined for Mars. Imperial College London has designed small seismometers to detect tremors on the Red Planet. These devices are so sensitive they will even detect the imperceptible (to our ears) vibrations of the static launch vehicle. The signal is converted here to a sound file that is audible.

