Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sensing a rocket's 'heartbeat'
The rumblings of a rocket on the launch pad picked up by instrumentation destined for Mars. Imperial College London has designed small seismometers to detect tremors on the Red Planet. These devices are so sensitive they will even detect the imperceptible (to our ears) vibrations of the static launch vehicle. The signal is converted here to a sound file that is audible.
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window