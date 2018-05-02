Prof Hawking's cosmic conundrum

Media player
Prof Stephen Hawking's final paper resolves universe paradox
Prof Stephen Hawking's final research paper suggests that our Universe may be one of many similar to our own.
Click here to read more about Prof Hawking's paper.
02 May 2018
