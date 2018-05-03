Media player
InSight mission: Listening to the 'heartbeat' of Mars
Nasa's latest Mars spacecraft, InSight, will focus its investigations on the interior structure of the planet. Dr Suzanne Smrekar is the mission's deputy principal investigator. She told our science correspondent Jonathan Amos that the lander had design similarities with the 2008 Phoenix mission.
03 May 2018
