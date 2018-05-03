Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
InSight mission: Tiny seismometers heading for Mars
The InSight probe will use focus its investigations on the interior structure of the Red Planet. It will do this with the aid of seismometers - very small versions of which have been supplied by the UK's Prof Tom Pike, from Imperial College London. He's been describing the devices to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-43992523/insight-mission-tiny-seismometers-heading-for-marsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window