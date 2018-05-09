Ecobricks: Building a way out of plastic?

Video

Indonesia has a problem with plastic. Like many developing countries, its rivers and canals are clogged with dense masses of bottles, bags and other plastic packaging.

The army was even called in to help clean-up.

The boss of an Indonesian food factory is fighting back in his own way, with "Ecobricks".

This creative solution encourages people to stuff 'soft' plastic into bottles, which can then be used as stools, chairs, and even walls.