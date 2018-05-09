Media player
Scots charity defeats South Georgia rats
The biggest rat eradication programme ever undertaken appears to have rid South Georgia island in the South Atlantic of its pest problem. A survey of the British Overseas Territory has found no trace of the rodents that had been attacking the local birdlife. Alison Neil is the chief executive of the Dundee-based South Georgia Heritage Trust. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
09 May 2018
