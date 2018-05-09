Media player
South Georgia Pipit bird bounces back
The South Georgia Pipit (Anthus antarcticus) is the world's most southerly songbird. Its numbers are climbing back up after rat predators were removed from its home on the island of South Georgia. Listen to the song of the bird.
Image by Oli Prince
09 May 2018
