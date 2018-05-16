Mercury probe replica on show

Video

A near-exact replica of the probe Europe will be sending to Mercury later this year has gone on show at London's Science Museum. BepiColombo is due to blast off on a seven-year journey to the inner-most world on an Ariane rocket in October. Referred to as the Structural Thermal Model (STM), the object now on display in the Wellcome Wing was used to prove the fundamental design of the mission. Airbus engineer Jess Marshall spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.