How to speak volcano like a pro
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How to speak volcano like a pro

Making sense of terms like vog, laze and pahoehoe with the help of volcanologist Evgenia Ilyinskaya.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 May 2018