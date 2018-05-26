Media player
Video
Sir Richard Branson trains for trip to space
Sir Richard Branson says he's training to be an astronaut and will take his first trip into space soon. He told BBC Radio 4's You and Yours programme: "We're talking about months away, not years away - so it's close."
26 May 2018
