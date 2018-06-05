Media player
Why do we love to dance with each other?
As well as being fun, dancing might have helped us to survive as a species. Evolutionary anthropologist Bronwyn Tarr from the University of Oxford explains that when we dance with others, we are rewarded with feel-good endorphins that change how we feel about ourselves and those around us.
Why do humans dance? Find out with CrowdScience from BBC World Service.
05 Jun 2018
