Who's turning American campuses into battlegrounds?

Video

In Charlottesville and on university campuses across the United States, alt-right and neo-Nazi protesters have been confronted by left-wing counter-protesters and anti-fascist groups. Who are the people behind the violence - and how bad could it get?

Video journalist: Natalia Zuo

Producer: Anisa Subedar

Reporter: Mike Wendling

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.