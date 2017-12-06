The Danish supermarket chain selling 'surplus food'

Video

A chain of supermarkets in Denmark is selling foods that have passed their "best before" dates, as well as products that haven't passed quality control.

The chain that is small, but growing, is called Wefood. It opened its first branch in 2016 and will open its third next year.

Another supermarket group, Co-op, has also just started doing this; the first major retailer to do so in the UK.

A film by Kathleen Hawkins and Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.