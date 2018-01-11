Car share: Driving away depression

Video

Jarlath McCreanor has had depression for 30 years. He was tired of people talking about the illness in whispers. So he took his little car, made it bright yellow and now drives it around Northern Ireland to get people to open up.

At Like Minds we've been asking why it can feel difficult to talk about depression, and how you can make it easier.

Produced by Rob Brown and India Rakusen

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.