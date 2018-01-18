'I miscarried and now am serving a 30 year sentence'

Video

Evelyn Hernandez, a Salvadorean teenager, was raped by a gang member and then jailed for 30 years for what her supporters say was a miscarriage. Opponents say she killed her child.

El Salvador has some of the harshest abortion laws in the world and cases of miscarriages and still births often being considered abortions.

You can watch the full documentary here (UK only). Viewers outside the UK click here.

Presenter and series producer Benjamin Zand

Filmed and directed by Sebastien Rabas & Benjamin Lister

Edited by Benjamin Barfoot & Gerard Groves