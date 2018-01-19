My Dad lost nearly £500,000 to blackmailers

Video

Malcolm's Dad told him he'd been through the worst year of his life, and would tell him everything, but died before he could explain.

Cecil had been caught up in a multi-million dollar fraud, involving a company in Pakistan called Axact. They are being investigated by the FBI over the sale of fake degrees to thousands of people all around the world.

Malcolm warns anyone in his Dad's position to "speak to someone about it, stop the payments, stop answering the phone calls. I really wish my Dad had done that."

Click here to listen to the full story in the File on 4 programme on BBC Radio 4.

Filming and editing: Ruth Evans and Tom Beal